Frank Shankwitz believes everyone can be a hero. Shankwitz is a founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His story goes back more than thirty years when he got word about Chris Greicius.

Chris was seven at the time and battling leukemia. His one wish was to be a motorcycle officer with the Arizona Highway Patrol.

Shankwitz was an Arizona Highway Motorcycle Patrol Officer at the time. He went to the hospital to visit Chris. He brought a uniform, wings, and made the little boy’s day. A few days later, seven year old Chris passed away.

Greicius became the first and only honorary Arizona Highway Patrol Motorcycle Officer. His wish came true. Since then, the national foundation has granted hundreds of thousands of children their wish. Offering them hope, strength, and joy.

A few days ago, Frank Shankwitz had his wish come true. He traveled to Kewanee to visit Chris’ grave site, placing a set of motorcycle wings, a badge, and patch on the headstone. He also saluted the little trooper. Frank’s publicist, Stephanie Rathje, accompanied Shankwitz on that emotional cemetery visit.

On Sunday February 11, 2018, the “Wish Man”, Frank Shankwitz, will be at the Wild Rose Casino in Clinton to tell his story about Make- A- Wish- Foundation. The meet and greet will be at 4pm. General admission is twenty five dollars. The public gets the opportunity to meet the man who can talk from the heart about the “Power of a Wish.”