Waterloo to earmark traffic camera revenue for police budget

The Waterloo City Council plans to put revenue from red light cameras in an account that would be dedicated to reducing police budget requests.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that city finance officer Michelle Weidner told the council Monday that it would be a new revenue source for the city. She says the plan for segregating the funds for two years will let the city use only the known amount of cash collected and not expose the city's budget to what could be a volatile revenue source.

The council earlier this month approved a contract with Gatso USA to install and operate the traffic cameras at intersections and locations approved by Police Chief Dan Trelka.