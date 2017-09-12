The corn isn’t sweating. Good for US!!!!

“Corn sweat”. It’s something that not all have heard about but if you’ve lived in the Midwest for any part of a late summer you’ve probably felt it. Corn sweat is the phrase that simply replaces the more scientific term “transpiration”. Transpiration is the process where corn and other crops release moisture from their stalks and stems and leafs into the air.

During a summer of average rainfall plants fill with the water that they need for their cells to live and grow. Eventually the moisture in the plant is replaced from the root system with new moisture, allowing a “purging” effect where the plant “sweats”’ away access moisture. As this happens in the rich farm country in which we live, the amount of moisture in the air can take a dramatic annual increase from July through most of August.

We feel this as an increase in humidity, and it can really make the late summer air pretty thick and uncomfortable. However, with ongoing drought conditions over much of the Midwest and a good chunk of the QCA, 2017 has spared us the worst of the stickiness. This is because the plants have been holding on to the limited moisture they have access to. With all that moisture bottled up, not as much is released and we feel less humidity.

This is a major reason why, even though we’ve had some warm late summer days this year, many of them have been anything but oppressive!

