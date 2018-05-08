The cost of college to raise drastically in the next 18 years according to new report

Just what will college cost you in 18 years? In 2036, 18 years from now, a four-year tuition at a private university will cost around $300,000, up from $167,000 today.

Attending a public university will set you back about $184,000, compared to $101,000 currently.

That's according to Wealthfront, an automated investment platform that offers college savings options.

Experts say that if you start saving at your child's birth, about a third of the college savings will come from earnings. But if you wait until your child starts high school, less than 1% will come from earnings and you will have to save six times as much per month to reach the same goal.

So the earlier you start saving, the better.