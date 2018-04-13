The cost of selling a home is rising

Not only is it getting more expensive to buy a home, it's becoming more expensive to sell homes.

According to Zillow and Home Service website Thumbtack, the average seller will pay more than $18,000 in selling expenses.

The expenses include closing costs, real estate commission, taxes and fees among other things. But sellers may face other costs as well.

Zillow found that 78% of homeowners will make at least one improvement at an average cost of $5,000 in order to make their homes more appealing to buyers.

Real estate experts say most buyers are looking for a home in "move-in" conditions. Improvements should be focused on painting, flooring and repairing instead of big remodeling projects that often don't pay for themselves.