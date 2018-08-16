The disappearance of Jake Wilson: A timeline

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. in La Porte City regarding the disappearance of Jake Wilson, a teenager with autism.

April 7, 2018

Wilson’s mom said he went to Tootsies that night to pick up food he ordered for dinner. He went to the restaurant by himself and brought the food home.

Wilson, a 16-year-old from La Porte City, was last seen at 9 p.m. on Saturday while on his way to Wolf Creek. The creek is three blocks from his home.

Earlier that day a bike ride and class reunion were taking place in the city.

April 8, 2018

KCRG-TV9 received an alert there was a missing teen from La Porte City.

Police searched near the creek but asked for volunteers to help in the search that would begin at 9 a.m.

An estimated 800 people showed up at the La Porte Fire Station to help first responders search for Wilson. People searched by foot, on kayaks, and used a drone to try finding Wilson. They also knocked on doors and searched hiding places for him. Sheriff Tony Thompson asked farmers who live within a 5-mile radius of La Porte City to check their outbuildings, vehicles, or any place that Wilson could be hiding. At this time they were not treating it as a criminal investigation.

April 10, 2018

Around 10 a.m. authorities said there were at least 360 people checked in to help with the search for Wilson.

Authorities asked for people with all-terrain vehicles to help in the search. Authorities said there was no sign of anything criminal to his disappearance, but the Iowa DCI, and FBI, as well as other agencies, have all been called in to help with the search.



April 11, 2018

Search organizers vowed to keep looking for Wilson and keep asking for volunteer help as needed. Somewhere between 300 and 400 people showed up to volunteer for the search. About 100 ATV vehicles spread out to farm fields and woods farther away from La Porte City than earlier searches. Some volunteer searchers were taken by bus up to eight or nine miles away from the community. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined in the effort to help find Wilson.

One public information officer with the search said some of the professional search and rescue teams have packed up and left with no new areas for them to search.

About 30 investigators were on hand, Wednesday, following up on about 140 leads .

April 12, 2018

A Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher said kayakers were working their way down the creek, Thursday, marking log jams with GPS coordinates. Dive teams would return later that day to check in and around the river debris for the teen.

Volunteers checked and rechecked land and water for any sign of the teen. Their search grid was an imperfect circle with an up to 10-mile radius from the town.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said not much had changed on the investigation side of the case from the day prior. He said all possibilities, including criminal, were still on the table.

“I told you from the very beginning," said the sheriff, "we’re treating this as though it were a criminal situation so that we don’t misstep.”

April 13, 2018

Authorities begin asking for any photos and videos taken on April 7 in La Porte City.

Searchers spent the day clearing logjams and debris in the creek and searched deeper pockets of water for any sign of Wilson.

All volunteer efforts end, as authorities say the volunteers may get in the way. The volunteers now are limited to those with water search and rescue skills, primarily firefighters, law enforcement and other emergency responders. Wilson's family also issued a statement calling for public support and support from the media to help keep the focus on the search for Jake.

"No parent should have to feel the agony that the entire family has been experiencing," the statement said. "We ask that everyone please respect our family during this difficult time, the next few days will be very important to us."

Technology helps searchers go through six miles of Wolf Creek

April 20, 2018

The community shows their support by putting up bows around the community to remember Wilson’s disappearance.

April 21, 2018

Officials scale back some aspects of their search effort. First responders spent their Saturday checking the Cedar River near Vinton.

April 29-30, 2018

Searchers in La Porte City used large machinery in the waters of Wolf Creek this past weekend as they continued to look for look for any sign of Wilson .

May 7, 2018

The community of La Porte City rallies to support Jake Wilson’s family by holding a candlelight vigil .

May 14, 2018

A donation by the Black Hawk County Gaming Association helps pay for excavating equipment to help break up log jams. Authorities ask for more donations to help fund equipment being used.

May 29, 2018

Authorities say the large equipment has broken up log jams on half of Wolf Creek. An Iowa National Guard helicopter also helped search the Cedar River for Wilson.

June 9-10, 2018

The A & E show "Live PD" features the story of Wilson in hopes of helping in his return.

July 23, 2018

The La Porte City police on Monday told KCRG-TV9 they have no new developments, and the search for Jake continues.

August 1, 2018

A vigil in Waterloo is held for missing children and unsolved deaths of children.

During the event, Wilson’s mom, Megan Richter-Neiswonger, spoke with TV9 about what she thinks happened.

"Him going for a walk was nothing different. That day he had a perfect day. He was happy as could be. He just wanted to go down to the creek," Richter-Neiswonger said.

She told us her gut instinct was he wouldn't be coming home.

"He was at that moment starting to become more self-sufficient more independent and he gained our trust," Richter-Neiswonger said.