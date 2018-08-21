The disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts: A timeline

A press conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Montezuma regarding the search for Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts is a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa who was last seen July 17.

July 16, 2018

Tibbetts, a rising sophomore at the University of Iowa, was staying with her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, for the summer in Brooklyn, Iowa, a close-knit farming community of about 1,500 people. She worked at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center day camp.

Jack, 20, told ABC News he last saw Tibbetts on July 16.

July 17, 2018

Jack traveled to the city of Dubuque, Iowa, for his work at a construction company on July 17.

Tibbetts stayed at his house in Brooklyn alone and watched his dogs, he said.

July 18, 2018

Her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, said he chatted with Tibbetts via text messages and social media on July 18, just before she went out for an evening jog which, Jack said, was her regular routine.

"She goes for a run every night. She likes to go whenever the sun's not down," Jack told ABC News in a recent interview. "She knows Brooklyn extremely well, better than I do, and I’ve lived here my entire life."

Jack said he believes Tibbetts would have had both her FitBit activity tracker and her cellphone when she went out for her jog.

Tibbetts was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time that night while running along the city streets of Brooklyn. She was wearing dark-colored running shorts, a pink sports top, and running shoes, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Tibbetts’ brother said investigators found evidence that she was doing her homework Wednesday night on her laptop, but investigators haven’t confirmed that information.

July 19, 2018

Tibbetts was reported missing by her family on July 19, after she didn't show up for work.

"That is so out of Mollie's character, one, not to show up for work, two, not to let her employer know, and, three, boyfriend, myself and her brother -- just no one was notified that she didn't go to work," Tibbetts' mother, Laura Calderwood said.

July 20, 2018

Crews focused search efforts Friday on the fields between Tibbetts’ house and where she was staying when she disappeared. Crews also tried searching with helicopters, but low cloud cover prevented them from getting the aircraft up, a spokesperson for the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said.

July 21, 2018

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said that volunteers were not needed for search efforts on Saturday and would use social media to ask for future volunteers if they are needed.

July 24, 2018

Investigators say they are looking into GPS tracking of all Mollie's electronic devices.

July 26, 2018

Police in Kearney, Missouri, responded on July 26 to an unconfirmed sighting of Tibbetts at a truck stop in the area. The location was more than 230 miles away from where she was last seen.

Officers conducted a search of the area, spoke with witnesses and reviewed any potential surveillance video, according to ABC News affiliate KMBC.

Iowa authorities spent the day analyzing surveillance video from businesses in Brooklyn that are along the route Tibbetts usually jogs. They were also examining data from her FitBit, a GPS-enabled activity tracker, according to Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel. h

"We do believe that there's going to be some useful information [from the Fitbit data] but [we are] not willing to share that," Kriegel told ABC News in an interview July 26.

Fitbit Inc., which makes the activity trackers, declined to comment at the time.

Kriegel also said Tibbetts' boyfriend and brothers are not suspects.

July 27, 2018

Authorities, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, scoured swaths of land in Brooklyn and surrounding Poweshiek County looking for Tibbetts in the days following her disappearance. Investigators canvassed neighborhoods and conducted dozens of interviews.

They also searched a pig farm several times near Guernsey, about 10 miles south of Brooklyn. Richard Rahn, special agent in charge of the Iowa Department of Public Safety's Division of Criminal Investigation, told ABC News it's "not uncommon" to go back to a site and conduct additional searches as tips come in.

Rahn declined to reveal what clues if any, investigators may have found at the pig farm. But he said one thing is for certain -- Tibbetts isn't there.

Iowa DCI said they were confident that they had zeroed in on her digital footprint.

Mollie’s mom, Laura Calderwood, spoke with ABC news for the first time. She said the day she went missing the two spoke about a recipe.

Cyclists on RAGBRAI also hoped to spread awareness on the route.

July 29, 2018

Rob Tibbetts said the community near Brooklyn has made “extraordinary” efforts to spread the word about his daughter’s disappearance, but he believes there’s someone else with information that could help to locate her.

“The day after Mollie turned up missing, 400 people showed up, spontaneously, to form a spontaneous search effort,” Rob Tibbetts said. “I think it’s just because this community knows Mollie, they love Mollie and I think the rest of the country is starting to understand who she is too.”

Live Now Designs in Brooklyn created t-shirts, buttons, stickers, and yard signs in hopes of finding Mollie.

July 31, 2018

At a press conference, investigators had received and followed up on more than 200 leads. Searches were conducted on the ground, from the air, and with the help of canine units, authorities said.

The Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case or the discovery of Tibbetts. The TIP Rural Electric Cooperative in Brooklyn agreed to match that reward, for a total of $2,000.

Aug. 1, 2018

A vigil in Waterloo is held for missing children and unsolved deaths of children.

The reward for Mollie’s safe return increases to $30,000.

Aug. 2, 2018

Tibbetts' family held a press conference on Aug. 2, where they said they believe she is being held captive.

"We believe that Mollie is still alive and if someone has abducted her we plead with you" to let her go, Tibbetts' mother, Calderwood, told reporters.

"Every day I feel Mollie's presence with me. Sometimes I just feel her sitting on my shoulder," she said.

Tibbetts' boyfriend also had a direct message for possible kidnappers.

"If they're listening I would just like them to know, imagine if this was you," Jack said at the press conference. "Imagine if his was you. Somebody had taken your Mollie. Wouldn't you want to help? Wouldn't you want her back? Just do the right thing and let her go."

That day, authorities told The Associated Press that a reported sighting of Tibbetts in Missouri was proved false.

Investigators spent their day searching a rural area of Poweshiek County. The reward for her return increased to $172,000.

Aug. 3, 2018

Authorities held a press conference outside the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office. Not many specifics on the case or information was released. Kevin Winker, director of investigative operations for the Iowa Department of Public Safety, acknowledged how "frustrating" it is for the community and Tibbetts' loved ones.

Winker did say that Tibbett's disappearance is being treated as a missing person's case and the investigation "has not slowed." He told reporters that investigators are "confident" they have a "solid timeline," but declined to give further details.

He also declined to say whether they have identified any suspects.

Winker said on average 30-40 investigators are working on the case daily.

Federal investigators have interviewed residents in and around the town of Brooklyn. One of those was Wayne Cheney, a man who lives in a trailer home about 500 yards from a pig farm investigators searched more than a week ago. He said he was interviewed by the FBI, but hasn’t been named a person of interest in the case.

The "Bring Mollie Tibbetts Home Safe Reward Fund" passes $200,000.

At least 40 businesses and individuals have donated.

Aug. 5, 2018

The reward fund to bring Mollie home safely reaches $260,000. Crime Stoppers said they have received more than 200 anonymous tips regarding the case.

Aug. 6, 2018

Mollie’s dad Rob says he believes someone knows something, hoping for a break in the investigation.

"It's important to know that since we've established the fund, CrimeStoppers said that as of this morning they have generated 479 new leads and tips," Rob Tibbetts said.

Aug. 7, 2018

Wayne Cheney, a farmer previously interviewed in the investigation, tells the Des Moines Register he took a polygraph test. Cheney has a 70-acre farm with pigs in the Brooklyn area. At this time, he hasn’t been called a person of interest or suspect in the case.

Rob, Mollie’s dad, says he is still optimistic that his daughter's disappearance will end on a happy note. He believes whoever has her is confused, as the investigation has escalated to a national level.

Mollie's boyfriend, Dalton Jack says he's trying to stay busy and leave the work to the authorities.

"It's all about her, my feelings don't matter it's all about her," said Jack.

The reward for Mollie's safe return has now reached more than $300,000, and has generated more than 600 anonymous tips.

Aug. 8, 2018

Three weeks after her disappearance, new video surfaces showing Mollie goofing around with friends a day before she disappeared.

Police say a woman spotted in Marion that someone thought was Mollie at a gas station, was not her.

Aug. 9, 2018

A man who said he saw Mollie the night she disappeared defended himself after negative comments on social media. Riley says he told ABC “I dread that maybe I was the last person to see her" because he recalls seeing Tibbetts out jogging the same night she disappeared.

“Last I checked there were over 1,100 comments, and it was about 50 percent accusatory and demeaning about me,” Riley said.

The reward fund offered for her safe return grows to almost $316,000. A spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa said Thursday the organization has passed on more than 830 tips to authorities investigating the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

Aug. 10, 2018

Mollie’s dad, Rob, and her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, spend the day at the Iowa State Fair passing out flyers in hopes of finding more information as to where Mollie could be.

Aug. 13, 2018

The Denny’s Restaurant in Brooklyn held a donation day. All the food came at no charge through 10 p.m., but the owners asked for a donation to help the Tibbetts family. The money raised will either go towards search expenses or help the Tibbetts family.

Few details are released during a press conference. A new website is launched: findingmollie.iowa.gov/ . So many people were logging into the website, the web team had to make a separate server for it. Over 1,500 tips were received online. Before Tuesday investigators had received over 500 leads in the case via phone and email.

Fleck Sales adds signs with Mollie’s image on the back of their trucks in hopes of helping to find Mollie.

Aug. 15, 2018

Authorities continue to search for Tibbetts in five key areas near her hometown. The locations of interest at the time were her boyfriend's home in Brooklyn; a carwash; a truck stop; a farm more than 3 miles from downtown Brooklyn; and another farm more than 6 miles away. Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says a reward fund has grown to more than $366,000.

Vice President Mike Pence met with Mollie’s dad, Rob, her brothers, and her boyfriend Dalton Jack, aboard Air Force Two during his visit to Des Moines.

"As a father, I can't imagine what the family of Mollie Tibbetts is going through," Pence said. "I just want Mollie's family to know, you’re In the hearts of every American..and we will continue to work and we will continue to pray for Mollie’s safe return.” Officials say they’ve received over 1,000 tips in the case.

Aug. 18, 2018

Mollie’s dad, Rob goes back to his home in California. Authorities say they’ve received over 2,300 tips in their search to find her. The reward to bring her home safely was over $366,000. Rob said law enforcement has been encouraging the Tibbetts to all return to their day-to-day lives and leave them in charge of the case. Rob said he will be coming back the moment there's a development on the investigation and wants to be an active participant in any search.

Aug. 21, 2018

Iowa DCI says a body has been found in Poweshiek County. Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, says the body found Tuesday is believed to be Tibbetts.