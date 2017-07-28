Scott Searle is a guy you can't miss.

"Doesn't matter, rain, snow, total darkness, I'm out running," he said after running to the KWQC studios Friday afternoon.

After all, he runs around 100 miles per week throughout the QCA.

He waves with his left hand at cars honking or drivers waving back.

The right hand is occupied by a yo-yo swinging to the cadence of his steps.

"Ups and downs," he said. "For sure, but now its more ups than downs."

Before Searle got to the "ups" in his life, he had to face the "downs."

"Running saved my life," he said. I've been in comas, seizures, jails, woke up in rehabs. I would be dead."

After years of drinking and doing drugs, Searle had a membership to the Downtown Davenport YMCA.

"I used that as a way to con my parents into giving me a ride downtown," he said. "I would walk out the back door and go to all the bars."

Then, on November 7th, 2008. His life changed.

"I walked into the Y and I said, 'You know, I should give this a shot,'" he said.

"When I started I couldn't run for thirty seconds," he added. "Then, I progressed to a 5K, then a 5 mile and so on."

Now, you can catch him throughout the QCA. When you wave, he says you're holding him accountable.

"It's spiritual," he said. "For me, it's my accountability, it's being out in the community."

He'll wave back, he might even throw that yo-yo around for you.

"I love running so much obviously because I was an alcoholic and an addict, I found something that gives me the same high. Runner's high, its much better."

"I'm a different person now, that's only due to running."

Searle will be running the Bix 7 Saturday morning. Last year he ran the race three times after the gun went off.

If you see him, be sure to wave.