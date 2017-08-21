The eclipse overshadowed by clouds limiting chances of severe weather

Sure, the Eclipse was a bit “eclipsed” by some cloud cover, but those clouds put a bit of a cap on our temperatures, today, and that could help limit the threat of severe weather tonight. A scattering of storms could move through areas NORTH of I-80 Monday evening, and then South of I-80 late in the evening and into the early overnight hours. The main threat for ANY of the storms will be large hail and strong winds. Also, heavy rain will be possible from some of the storms. But, that might be welcomed by folks in Southeast Iowa and West Central Illinois. These are areas that are experiencing anything from “Abnormally Dry” conditions to “Moderate Drought” conditions based on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. Right now some computer models have these areas pegged for 1 to 2 inches of rain by early Tuesday morning which the ground would happily drink up.

After the storm producing cold front from tonight gets out of the area by early Tuesday we are looking at a BEAUTIFUL late-summer week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows in the 50s and low humidity into next weekend. Sunday will bring our next best chance of rain.

