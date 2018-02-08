End is near for Brady Street repairs near Vander Veer

A water main break and fire hydrant repairs are causing traffic issues on Brady Street next to Vander Veer Park. Two lanes near Central Park Avenue have been closed for over a week, forcing motorists to merge from four lanes to two near the park.

Lisa Reisen with Iowa American Water told us on Thursday, that the previous week, a water main break happened on that section of road. She says while they were making those repairs, they found a hydrant valve that needed repairs and a fire hydrant that needed replaced, so while the road was still closed, they wanted to get that work done as well.

Reisen says the concrete was supposed to get poured on Friday, February 9. However, with the snow predicted, she says it might not get poured until next week.

Reisen says if they are able to pour the concrete tomorrow, the street could possibly re-open on Saturday, but she says that would be dependent on if the street patch (concrete) is fully cured.

