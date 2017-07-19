The extreme is taking a toll on the Muscatine County fair-goers

The kick off to the fair was on July 19, 2017. Organizers said they made to sure to prepare a head of time to get ready for the extreme heat.

“When the heat is so extreme like this and the humidity, people tend to come and do just what they have to do with the fair and they'll probably wait towards evening if it cools down,” said Fair Manager Lori Gosenberg.

The fair has cooling stations and kits for people to use. The cool kits include cold wash cloths, ice packs and water bottles if needed.

Fair board member Brian McKillip said animals are also being well-kept by getting sprayed with water.

"Keeping the animals cool one of the main things we do is with the swine we have them in a nice building and we have plenty of ventilation," said McKillip.

Fairgoers Mary and Joe Simon said they've been going to the Muscatine County Fair over the last 40 years. The family comes to meet at the fair for the day, and with the heat, they also made sure to find ways to stay cool.

"It's hot, for all of us. We have a kiddie pool we put ice in and the kids take their shoes off to cool down," said Mary Simon.

The fair has free water stations available to fairgoers to stay hydrated.

The Muscatine County Fair is July 19-23 till 10 pm.

