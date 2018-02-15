The future of the Jackson County Jail to be discussed

A discussion is planned on the future of the Jackson County Jail in Maquoketa. The jail is in need of more space and security upgrades after two inmates escaped a year ago.

An advisory committee is considering three options; either build a new jail, renovate the current jail or add-on to the existing property to create more space. Right now, the jail only holds 11 beds. All of the options would allow 28 beds and possibly the ability to house female inmates.

"By moving forward and renovating or building a new facility, we're going to Alleviate that problem and maybe generate some revenue for Jackson County," says Deputy Steve Schroeder with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

"We've got some tough decisions to make. We're dealing with the safety and security of Jackson county."

A cost estimate on any of the three options could be anywhere between 5.6 and 6.1 million dollars. The meeting starts Thursday night at 6.