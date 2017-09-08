The last generator: An act of kindness

“He’s an angel from God.” Woman praises the man who gives up the last generator to her as she prepares for Hurricane Irma.

It was a heartfelt gesture before the arrival of Hurricane Irma. And just what one Florida woman needed.

Pam Brekke made her way to a Lowes in Central Florida, in need of a generator, only to find out the last one was sold as she walked up.

Brekke’s father is on oxygen.

Ramon Santiago, a man who barely speaks English saw Brekke heartbroken and in tears and offered his generator to her saying, “She need the generator. It’s ok. She need it.”

Brekke says he’s an angel, “I don’t know him at all. He’s a stranger. He’s an angel from God is what he is.”

