The pinball wizards

Games are the great equalizer at a downtown Davenport business. There are dozens of them to choose from. The Analog Arcade Bar is a throwback to the days when people played ski ball, pinball, and a variety of other interactive games.

Dan Bush, Kyle Carter, Rich Cooksey, and Devon Wiese Invested four hundred thousand dollars into their business. They rent a former bank building at Third and Brady. Much of the original look is still intact. The beautiful, bank board room is available for parties.They have also done upgrades within the building. A full bar is available for customers 21 or older to enjoy a tall, cold one.

The investors agreed to rent the building for five years.Kyle Carter says pinball is having a tremendous resurgence, and Analog caught the front end of that wave. Each week, the guys track what every game does dollars and cents wise. That gives them an idea about what the most popular machines are.

You have to be twenty one or older to get in at Analog. The business has been open for about two years and it continues to be a big hit with patrons who just cannot get enough of playing games.