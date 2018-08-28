The view from up top: a look at the Kinnick Stadium renovation

Iowa Hawkeye fans and visiting teams will have an opportunity at new seats when the football season begins September 1.

As part of the Kinnick Edge project, the north end zone renovation was fully underway last December when they took down the old score board.

The project in the north end zone replaces the previous general admission seating.

The new seating offers upper and lower general admission seating, two concourses and a premium club level.

The upper concourse will also have views of the field and areas for fans.

The club level will be accessible through a skywalk connected to the West Campus Transportation Center, as well as by an elevator and stairs once complete.

The concourses in the end zone will have a concession stand and restrooms for fans.

Once complete, the project is estimated to cost $89 million.

The general admission seating and club seats are planned to be prior done before the 2018 football season begins on Saturday when the Hawkeyes take on the Northern Illinois Huskies at 2:30 p.m.

All renovations to the stadium should be completed by the 2019 football season.