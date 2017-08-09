The wheels on the bus... are getting inspected

Twice a year the Iowa State Patrol along with the Iowa Department of Education inspect every bus, in every district, to ensure its safety.

Trooper Dan Loussaert said the department has to check all parts of the bus, including the lights and stop sign, to make sure they are operational.

"We realize they get driven twice a day, every day, on not some of the good roads," Lousseart said. "It is a full-time job for those districts to keep those buses in good shape and operational."

Inspections happen on all buses, at every school, in every district during a new semester.