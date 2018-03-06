Theory of a Deadman joins 2018 Mississippi Valley Fair lineup

The sixth and final grandstand act for the 2018 Mississippi Valley Fair (MVF) has just been announced, and it's a rock act.

MVF General Manager Shawn Loter made the big announcement Tuesday morning on Quad Cities Today.

Rock band Theory of a Deadman is the latest and final act to join the 2018 lineup. Theory of a Deadman will be performing Friday night, August 3.

Tuesday, July 31st: Chris Young

Wednesday, Aug. 1st: Sublime With Rome

Thursday, Aug. 2nd: Toby Keith

Friday, Aug. 3rd: Theory of a Deadman

Saturday, Aug. 4th: Billy Currington

Sunday, Aug. 5th: Justin Moore

The 2018 Mississippi Valley Fair runs from July 31 to August 5. Fun Cards are on sale now.