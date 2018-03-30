Therapy dog attacked at Meier Park, handler says

Students and staff at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Bettendorf are pleading for answers after they say their therapy dog, Ranger was attacked. According to one of his handler's, Janelle Cook, Ranger was mauled by two dogs not on leashes at Meier Park Thursday afternoon.

" I had a really good grip on Ranger, he did not go after the dogs but the dogs kept nipping at him and his legs ended up getting bit on, his two front legs and his two back legs."

Eventually, Cook said the dogs stopped and the owner apologized and was able to put a harness on them. However, she said he left before she was able to get any information from him.

"I was worried about Ranger and his safety," said Cook. "That was not the first thing on my mind."

Principal Lana LaSalle watched the attack unfold from a nearby window and said she ran to help.

"The dogs attacked him from the front and back and he fell but he got back up but he kept falling down because they kept going at him."

Due to vaccination concerns, Ranger is not allowed to go inside the classrooms for 10 days, unless the owner comes forward and shows proof of updated vaccines. Cook and the rest of the school community said their goal is not to punish the owner, but rather get Ranger back in the classroom as soon as possible.

According to Cook, the dogs that attacked Ranger are medium-size, one is white and the other gray with a white stripe. If you have any information you're asked to call Scott County Animal Control.