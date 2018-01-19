They Just Click!

They challenge each other. Always looking for that next captivating photo.

Joyce Paustian and her husband Woody Perkins are in the know. The Davenport couple shares a common interest. Photography is their passion.

Recently, the two were along the Davenport riverfront, capturing photos of eagles gliding over the Mississippi River.

Their home is like a gallery. Beautiful photos of local sunsets, a hot air balloon event in East Moline, last summer's eclipse, and rock formations in Nevada. Woody enjoys taking photos in the fog. Under the I-74 Bridge or along the Mississippi.

The couple has taken thousands of photos over the years. From birds to boats. Flowers and baby foxes. And everything in between.

Joyce believes you never know where the next great photo will be. It's the thrill of the chase. Stopping along roadsides or rivers. Looking for that perfect picture.

