"We got the call..." Bettendorf boy to get long-awaited heart transplant

Will Kohn was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Things were steady for a few years but it became apparent within the last year or so that Will would need a transplant.

"He's six but he's the size of a three-year-old, he's nautious almost every morning, very irritable depending on the day. He's retaining fluids right now," said Chris Kohn. He's Will's dad and he talked with KWQC's Morgan Ottier back in February. Will's heart was already failing and Will was confined to a hospital bed in Iowa City.

The Kohns were always hopeful. Will was eventually going to get his heart. But they told Ottier they knew how small their chances were.

"We're basically waiting for someone's worst moments to make a decision to allow our son to survive," said Kohn in February. Will's age makes it harder for him to get the heart he needs. Kids have smaller bodies, so they need smaller hearts.

On Wednesday, the Kohn's celebrated their news with a bittersweet reminder for "Team Will" Facebook followers:

"As everyone on this side celebrates and rejoices remember there is another side to this. Another family was generous enough to give Will what he needs to survive. We owe them more then they will ever really know."