Thief paints stolen Iowa car black to fool police

Steve Salasek’s replica 1966 Ford GT40 is hard to miss, especially given its bright yellow paint.

“It’s a factory reproduction replica 1966 Ford GT40 made by Cape Advanced Vehicles out of Cape Town, South Africa,” said Salasek’s daughter-in-law, Anne Salasek. “This is the only vehicle of its kind in the entire state of Iowa.”

Steve was understandably heartbroken when he discovered last week his pride and joy had been stolen.

Once the theft hit social media, it took only a matter of hours for Marshalltown Police to receive a report that the car was spotted near a Casey’s convenience store.

However, “the color of the vehicle had been changed since the incident was reported,” according to a police press release.

“It was painted black, looks like with a roller,” Salasek posted on Facebook after being reunited with his beloved GT40, “but otherwise undamaged.”

Police arrested Patrick A. Chamberlin, 48, of Marshalltown, charging him with felony theft and drugs violations.

Police say after pulling Chamberlin over they found "narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia in the driver’s possession."