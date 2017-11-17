Thieves steal compressor from Whitey's in Moline, police look to ID suspects

A freezer compressor was stolen from Whitey's Ice Cream on 41st Street and police are hoping the community can help identify the suspects. The theft happened on Thursday, November 16.

Crimestoppers says a white standard cab Ford F150 pickup was seen on surveillance pulling into the lot. Two men got out and the driver stayed in the truck.

One suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt. They are seen loading the compressor into the bed of the truck. The truck has a black grille and black bumper and there is a sticker on the rear window on the driver's side.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit a tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are secure and anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.