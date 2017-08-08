Third stolen Blue Grass vehicle recovered

Blue Grass Police told TV-6 the third and final vehicle that was stolen last week has been found.

Sgt. Garrett Jahns said the vehicle was recovered by Davenport Police around 7 p.m. on Monday, August 7.

Blue Grass Police told TV-6 they worked with the Scott County Sheriff's Office to recover evidence from the vehicle, and now they are relying on anything found to lead them to the suspect/suspects.

Sgt. Jahns said, despite the incidents in Davenport, this rash of car thefts is something new to his city.

Davenport Police told TV-6 last week that 344 vehicles have been stolen this year alone in Davenport. In addition, 16 were recovered last week and 13 juveniles were arrested.

Now, Sgt. Jahns thinks these thefts are spreading to outlying communities.

"Everything that happens in a big city happens in Blue Grass, just not as often," said Sgt. Jahns.

He also added, even though people in Blue Grass think the city has a small town feel, they should be locking their cars and taking precautions.

Both Davenport and Blue Grass Police have called these thefts "crimes of opportunity". They think if people lock their vehicles, those involved in the recent thefts will move on.

Something TV-6 has seen in viewer provided security footage.

No arrests have been made yet following the recovery of the third stolen Blue Grass vehicle. Stick with TV-6 on-air and on our mobile app for updates.