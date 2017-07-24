This week's Clinton City Council meeting is cancelled

This week's city council meeting has been cancelled in Clinton after the spouse of a council member died. Services for Jim McGraw will be held Tuesday, July 25, 2017. His widow, Lynn McGraw, serves on the Clinton City Council.

In a statement released to the media, Clinton Mayor Mark Vulrich says the meeting will be cancelled since there will not be enough members for a quorum due to the services.

Instead, the mayor says a special council meeting will be held Thur., July 27 at 9:20 a.m. The meeting will be focus on approval of bills, licenses, and permits and should last about 10 minutes. Another special council meeting will be held on Aug. 1, 2017 at 7 p.m.