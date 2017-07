Another Democrat has joined the race to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Rod Blum. Thomas Heckroth, of Cedar Falls, filed his federal paperwork Monday to run in the June 2018 primary.

Three others who've declared are state Rep. Abby Finkenauer, aeronautical engineer Courtney Rowe and George Ramsey III, a former military recruiter. Heckroth is a Waverly native who's worked for U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin as well as in the U.S. Department of Labor.