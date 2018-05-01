Thomas Rhett announced to join Grandstand Acts for the Iowa State Fair

Thomas Rhett has been recently announced to join the star-studded line-up for this years Iowa State Fair.

The fair will begin on August 9 and runs until August 19.

Rhett will perform on Wednesday, August 15 beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $43, $53 and $60.

You can purchase tickets online starting on Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. You can do so by clicking this link.

Rhett joins already announced acts: Casting Crowns (August 9), Reba (August 10), Old Dominion (August 12), Jim Gaffigan (August 14), Earth, Wind & Fire (August 16), Sugarland (August 17) and Florida Georgia Line (August 19).

Three more acts are expected to be announced with the tractor and truck pull being cancelled.