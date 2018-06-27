Thomson Prison Hiring Event held in Clinton

Applicants swarmed the casino in hopes of starting their new careers with the prison. The prison has Thomson village president, Vicky Trager, eager to see what the new jobs bring to their town. She reiterated how excited the people of the area are for the new opportunity and for welcoming newcomers with open arms.

Morrison native Scott Ferry was excited to come and see all the different jobs offered at the prison, but said he always wanted to be a cop - this was right up his alley. "I've always wanted to be a cop as a kid growing up so this kind of has that same interest, like an officer of some sort," he said. "So I looked into it and here I am."

Polo resident Lori Ward has a brother who already works at the prison, and heard from him how great of a job she could get there. She came to the hiring event, to beef up her resume. "It's helpful. A lot of people don't know how to build amazing resumes, so with their help you're able to make it a lot better," she said.

There is another session tomorrow from 8 A.M. until 4 P.M. When the prison becomes fully operational at the end of 2019, it should employ around 600 people.