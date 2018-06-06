Thomson Prison to fully open by end of 2019

An activation date has been set along with a new mission for the Thomson prison.

Illinois' congressional delegation announced Wednesday that the Bureau of Prisons has decided to fully open the facility by the end of 2019.

According to a news release issued by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill. ), and Rep. Cheri Bustos (D Ill.), the facility in northwest Illinois will also be used to alleviate overcrowding in the federal prison system. It will open as a high-security institution that will include some specialized units.

When fully operational, it will employ about 600 people.

The prison was built by the State of Illinois in 2005, but never fully opened because of a lack of funding. The federal government took over the facility and has been slowly adding inmates and staff.

According to TV-6 archives, the prison was holding 100 minimum-security inmates in Aug. of 2017.

