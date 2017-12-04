Thor is officially home for the holidays

Thor the puppy has had a long journey with the Humane Society of Henry County.

The puppy was brought to the Kewanee chapter back in July. When he arrived he was in pretty bad condition.

Volunteers describe the dog's injuries as, to this day, giving them chills. They said he had five distinct slashes to his throat and some back injuries.

But that's not what volunteer Jami Lee saw.

"Well my journey with Thor has been pretty crazy," said Lee. "It started the day after he came to the clinic. I fell in love with him instantly, as soon as I saw his little face. I didn't even notice his wounds at first. I just noticed him."

Lee quickly became Thor's foster mother.

"Well Thor is kind of a special situation, " said President of the Kewanee chapter, Lee Eisenbarth. "When we decided to foster him, Jami was a perfect person because she does work at the Kewanee Vet Clinic. She knows a lot about dogs, and we just thought that she would be a perfect person to foster."

But Eisenbarth said they all knew Lee would adopt the puppy, and roughly five months later that became reality.

On Dec. 3 Eisenbarth handed Lee the official paperwork, and Thor became a member of the family.

Until this point, the adoption was kept under wraps.

"We just wanted to keep him safe," said Lee.

Thor's alleged abuser is still in the midst of court proceedings, and Lee said they feared for the now seven-month-old dog's safety.

Volunteers and staff, like Lee, have been holding rallies outside the Henry County Court house throughout the legal process hoping to raise awareness.

"He's always been a loving dog, but I do think getting him out in the public made him a lot more," said Lee.

Thor's new owner, along with volunteers at the shelter, said unknowing Thor has become a symbol to the community.

"But he lived, that is what's so amazing," said shelter volunteer, Jennifer Russell. "He shouldn't have. There's really no rhyme or reason why he lived. But he did, and now he gets to be a voice."

"You know animals do get abused," said Lee. "He just survived to tell his story."

Donations have come pouring in to help Thor and abused animals.

Eisenbarth told TV-6 the shelter itself relies on fundraiser's to keep their doors open. She said Thor has helped bring some extra attention to the the Kewanee chapter, but ultimately his journey was about finding his fur-ever home.

For those that submitted an application for Thor, there are still adoptable dogs and cats at the shelter. Eisenbarth said right now they have animals that are sponsored, meaning their adoption is free. But there is still a vetting process, including a two-week trial period, that would take place.

In addition, the shelter is currently holding several fundraisers. For more information on how you can give back, head to their official Facebook page.

Volunteers will once again be gathering outside the Henry County Court House on Dec. 14.