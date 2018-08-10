Those leaving Illinois double number of those moving in

A new study finds the number of people moving away from Illinois is more than double the number of those moving in.

The latest annual long-distance moving study by Stevens Worldwide Van Lines is based on data from the American Moving and Storage Association’s database of more than 150,000 out-of-state relocations in 2017.

The figures don’t include families that use a U-Haul or other methods to move their own possessions.

Illinois was the only state that saw more than twice the households leave than arrive, with 14,147 departures and 6,833 arrivals, according to a report by the Illinois News Network.

The report says in addition to some retirees the numbers leaving are also working-age adults with young families who are often being relocated by companies.

Also, IRS data shows while Illinoisans most commonly move to sunnier climates like Florida, thousands are also simply moving across the border to neighboring states.

U.S. Census Bureau figures released in June show the total number of those aged 25 to 54 in Illinois decreased by more than 37,000 in 2017.