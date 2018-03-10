Thousands watch Augustana make it to the Elite Eight

Augustana's basketball team is back in the Elite Eight, and they have quite the local support.

The Vikings played John Carroll University on March 9, and the Carver Center was packed.

The two teams went head to head in front of a crowd of almost 2,400 fans.

Augustana took the game 86-78 and will play UW-Oshkosh on March 10.

The Vikings will battle it out for a chance at the Final Four. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Carver, and tickets go on sale at 5:30 p.m.