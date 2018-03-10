Thousands watch Augustana make it to the Elite Eight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Augustana's basketball team is back in the Elite Eight, and they have quite the local support.
Guy next to me says “at least we’re not outside!” @GabriellaRusk @KWQC_Joey @_andrewward pic.twitter.com/4fzeqZqwVg— James Stratton (@JamesStrattonTV) March 9, 2018
The Vikings played John Carroll University on March 9, and the Carver Center was packed.
The two teams went head to head in front of a crowd of almost 2,400 fans.
This place in March...������#CarverCenter #AugieHoops pic.twitter.com/xvhhsVWYVz— Augustana College (@Augustana_IL) March 10, 2018
Augustana took the game 86-78 and will play UW-Oshkosh on March 10.
The Vikings will battle it out for a chance at the Final Four. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Carver, and tickets go on sale at 5:30 p.m.