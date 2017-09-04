Thousands gather at 'Field of Dreams' movie site

Baseball greats, celebrities, and fans gathered at the baseball field where the movie 'Field of Dreams' was filmed on Sunday.

It was all for the annual 'Team of Dreams' celebration of all things baseball. People came from all over to celebrate.

Alan and Julianne Bache drove all the way from Long Island, New York. Julieanne Bache says it's part of his bucket list, "We loved the movie. We dream it. We feel it. We are inspired by it so this is a dream come true for us."

The movie tells us, 'If you built it, they will come' and they did.

And there is no shortage of Major Leauge Baseball players to see. Whether you were getting an autograph from Ozzie Smith or catching the players as they took the field. Even a glimpse of celebrity Charlie Sheen.

For some, it's a reunion almost 30 years in the making. For others, it's a special moment of believing in something bigger.

Julianne Bache says, "Everyone has a dream. Everyone believes that at some point in their lives, something from the past at the present in the future is there for them."