Thousands gather to celebrate 15-year-old organ donor's life

Nearly 2,000 people packed into the gym at Charles City Middle School to say goodbye to a boy many call a hero.

Logan Luft died July 6 after an ATV accident. He was an organ donor and has since saved the lives of 5 people through his donation.

That's something that the Luft family is holding onto.

"They're unbelievably strong people, they have strong faith, and they have a great network of support around them," family friend Heath Grimm said.

That support was shown through the gym with many wearing donate life shirts to honor Logan. His acts are why Iowa Donor Network's Tony Hakes calls Logan a hero.

"Five other families are getting a phone call now that their loved ones life is going to be saved because of Logan," Hakes said. "Families that get to spend more christmases together, five families that get to see their loved ones go to school, or go to college or go back to work."

Throughout Logan's service the donate life flag hung above him, and his family just hopes to spread the message of awareness as they heal.

"Logan is affecting the lives of multiple people moving forward, and I think that's how we move on," Grimm said.