Thousands of Iowa students head back to the classroom

Wednesday, August 23 students throughout the QCA in Iowa will end their summer and head to school.

This includes DeWitt, Pleasant Valley, Clinton, Muscatine, Burlington and Bettendorf school districts.

Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent Michael Raso told TV-6 they have been reminding parents about safety ahead of the first day.

The district has also changed their calendar, letting students out of school early each Wednesday.

