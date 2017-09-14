Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen during Bettendorf break-ins

The Bettendorf Police Department plans to increase patrols after two reported home-break ins. According to police, thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and other items were taken. The first break-in occurred on August 19th on Maple Glen Drive in the early evening hours. Police Chief, Phil Redington said both homes were locked at the time.

"Any type of burglary is bad, of course forced entry, the residents were doing the right thing there house was locked up," Redington said. "You're not home 24 hours a day and whoever did the burglaries took advantage of that."

Don Judge has lived on Oakbrook Drive for 20 years. On September 8th he came home to find his back door knocked down and his home broken into. Judge said it happened between the time he and his wife both left the home, the reason he thinks it was premeditated.

"I took off to play cards and my wife wasn't home yet and it was maybe half an hour, 45 minutes when I left and she came home and the break-in happened."

Judge said $10,000 worth of jewelry and other items were taken from his home. Meantime, police are working to find out if these two incidents are related.