Thousands pack downtown Moline for multiple events

The was plenty of action going on in downtown Moline Saturday with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw making a stop at the iWireless Center. The downtown area also held the 4th annual Microbrew and Craft Beer Festival, where thousands of people flooded the area.

The 4th annual Microbrew Mile and Craft Beer Festival brought plenty of excitement. Hundreds participated in the Microbrew Mile, an event designed to help raise money for Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities.

Locals in the area say it's an event they look forward to each year.

"It's just different because you don't see too many races that are evening races like this most of them are morning races, and so I think that draws a lot of people," said 63-year-old runner Gary Loy.

Also, with over 120 beer selections to choose from and over 50 runners, Event Director Josh Sherrod says several events going on at one time has been a huge benefit to the Moline community.

"This year, I mean with the Faith Hill and Tim McGraw it added a little more planning behind the scenes, but our friends from the iWireless and city and police department, we all came together and had a great plan. We're all excited to have everyone down here," Sherrod said.