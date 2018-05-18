Three Chevy Camaros stolen from Bob Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan

Three Chevy Camaros have been stolen from the Bob Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan.

Police say sometime between the evening of Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13 at 5 p.m. the cars were taken.

All cars had lock boxes removed to gained access to the cars. The cars are described as a black 2012 Camaro, a silver 2013 Camaro and a red 2014 Camaro. The total value of the three cars is $50,000.

If you have information submit your tip here, call the tip line 309-762-9500, or tap the free app P3 Tips.