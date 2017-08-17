Three Generations of Family Showing Cattle at Iowa State Fair

One family has three generations working in the cattle barn at the Iowa State Fair.

Mark Moore comes to show off his cattle every year since he can remember. It started before his father’s father and has stuck with the family through the years.

“I don’t know if it is as much of a family business. It is more of a family hobby. Everybody has jobs and it is kind of what we do. It’s our thing,” Moore said.

Mark’s father, Phil Moore, said it is nice that the family all enjoys raising cattle.

“We have a common interest and we love doing it. We just keep doing it,” Phil Moore said.

Mark credits his father for loving the competition and said the main reason the family still does it, is because of him.

“If it weren’t for him this thing wouldn’t go. Because there are a lot of times where there is somebody who has to go when we are off doing cow things somebody has to be around home. You know somebody has to run to the vet. And then if it weren’t for him, the help, I mean we wouldn’t be doing this right now,” Mark said.

Mark’s son, Garrett Moore said the advice between his grandfather and father has stuck especially to, “Comb them all the time. To get their hair all good, cause hair is really important. And if it’s bad then it won’t look nice.”

The whole family loves showing the cattle during the state fair.