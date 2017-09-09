Three injured in motorcycle accident in rural Henry County, IL

Three people were injured after multiple motorcycles crashed near Lynn Center, Illinois Saturday afternoon.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Henry County Sheriff's Dept. confirms it happened on the corner of US Highway 150 and IL-81.

The intersection remains blocked off as crews clean up and investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

Fire crews on scene originally told KWQC that five people were injured, Henry County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed just after 5 p.m. that only three were injured.