Three QCA girls soccer teams advance to state tournament

Three Quad Cities' area girls soccer teams are headed to Des Moines this week.

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville upset North Scott in a regional final, 2-1, to advance to its first ever state soccer tournament.

Defending class 1A champion Assumption also cruised to victory with an 8-0 win against Holy Trinity.

Pleasant Valley is back in the state tournament as well in class 3A, beating Dubuque Hempstead, 1-0.