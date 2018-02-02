Three arrested in Bettendorf

Three men were arrested after leading police on a foot chase Friday afternoon, February 2.

Police say suspicious vehicle was spotted at the Dollar General on State Street. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer's emergency lights.

Shortly after, police say three men left the Dollar General store and appeared to be looking for a vehicle. The men started walking away after seeing the officer. The officer called for the men to stop. Police say one did, but the other two took off. After a pursuit, the men were taken into custody.

Anthony Michael Williamson was charged with Interference with official acts, carrying weapons, and felon in possession of a firearm. Total bond was set at $7300.00.

Shawn Castillo was charged with an intrastate warrant out of Johnson County, Iowa, for failure to appear-pretrial conference on a theft 2nd degree charge. Castillo's bond was set at $5,000.00 cash only.

Bryan Olea was charged with an interstate warrant out of Rock Island County, Illinois, for failure to appear-possession of controlled substance. Olea's bond was set at $20,000 cash only.