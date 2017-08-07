Three-car crash in Galena blamed on blinding sun

The JoDaviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Friday afternoon after a call of a three-car collision.

The accident happened shortly before 4:00 PM. The accident happened at US Hwy 20 West at Glen Hollow Road in rural Galena.

During the crash investigation, deputies learned a car traveling east on US Hwy 20 and was stopped waiting for oncoming traffic so she could turn onto Glen Hollow Road.

A second vehicle was stopped behind the first. A third vehicle driven by 85-year-old Richard Anderberg was traveling east on US Hwy 20 and he tells officers he was blinded by the sun and didn’t see the vehicles stopped. Anderberg hit the second stopped vehicle, pushing that vehicle into the first stopped car.

The driver and passenger in the second car were transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Anderberg faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

