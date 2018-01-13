Three dead, three hurt in crash in Cedar Falls

Three people have died and three others are hurt from a two vehicle crash in Cedar Falls.

Police say an SUV was going eastbound on Viking Road when a Sedan going the other direction hit it head-on around 5 p.m. Friday night. They say the Sedan was going at a high speed, lost control, and crossed the center line.

The crash ejected the people in the Sedan from the vehicle and they died. The three other people hurt in the crash have non-life threatening injuries.

_________________________________________

Authorities and first responders are on the scene right now of a crash in Cedar Falls.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Winterberry Drive and Viking Road. That's near the shopping center off Highway 58.

Pictures from the scene show a vehicle that appears to be split in half.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available.