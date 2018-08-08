Three grants awarded to Dubuque County Historical Society

Three grants given to the Dubuque Historical Society will help fund programs and continue preservation efforts.

The society was given two grants from the Historical Resource Development division of IDCA and one grant from the Iowa Arts Council’s Cultural Heritage division of IDCA, totaling at $81,675.

The money will be used to help with a Conditions Assessment Report for the Mathias Ham Historic Site, a Holidays with the Ham Family event, and some of the money will be used for an innovative exhibit highlighting local businesses at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.