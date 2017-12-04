Three indicted for murder in Henderson County

The Henderson County Grand Jury has returned indictment charges against three people following the death of Rex A. Mynatt Sr, who was found deceased in his home in Henderson County on Oct. 8.

41-year-old Donny Blakley Jr, 38-year-old Amy Hoffman and 39-year-old Angel Logsdon, all three of Gladstone, Illinois are being charged with first-degree murder.

All subjects are in custody and Blakley is being held on $1,000,000 bond, Hoffman and Logsdon are both being held on $750,000 bond.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Henderson County Courthouse in Oquawka, Illinois.

The charges in the indictments are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.