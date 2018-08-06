Three jackpots won in Illinois Lottery over the weekend

If you recently purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket, you may want to check it right away! A gas station in Round Lake sold a $700,000 winning ticket in the Saturday, August 4, midday draw; an online subscription player won $100,000 in the Saturday, August 4, evening draw; and a liquor store in Oak Lawn sold a $100,000 winning ticket in the Sunday, August 5, midday draw.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick ticket in the Saturday, August 4, midday draw was purchased at BP, 320 W. Nippersink Road, in Round Lake, and matched all five numbers – 04 - 11 - 15 - 30 - 34 – to win a $700,000 prize. The retailer will receive a bonus of $7,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Saturday, August 4, evening draw was purchased online by a subscription player and matched all five numbers – 05 - 11 - 19 - 24 - 34 – to win a $100,000 prize.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick ticket in the Sunday, August 5, midday draw was purchased at Gennaro Liquors, 5549 W. 87th St., in Oak Lawn, and matched all five numbers – 01 - 11 - 27 - 34 - 41 – to win a $100,000 prize. The retailer will receive a bonus of $1,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep it in a safe place until they call 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

