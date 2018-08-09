Three-judge panel rejects Brock Turner's appeal for new trial

A three-judge panel in California rejected former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner's appeal for a new trial.

The panel also upheld his sexual assault and attempted rape charges.

In 2016 a jury convicted Turner of sexually assaulting an intoxicated and unconscious woman behind a dumpster after they left a fraternity party.

Turner filed an appeal of the conviction claiming that the evidence presented during the trial didn't support the convictions.

A judge writing for the panel said there was "substantial evidence" to support the convictions.

She particularly mentioned that Turner attempted to run from two graduate students who confronted him when they found him behind the dumpster. And that Turner didn't explain or defend himself to the graduate students, and he lied to police about running.

Turner could petition the California Supreme Court to consider his appeal.