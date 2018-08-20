Three juvenile males arrested after stolen vehicle incident in Davenport

Three juvenile males have been arrested after police say they fled from a stolen vehicle in Davenport.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Spring Street around 1:20 p.m. on Monday. Police say the captured juveniles were found in the 1300 block of Spring Street.

All three are being charged with 1st-degree Theft, Traffic Offenses and Interference with Official Acts.

Two of the three juveniles were placed into detention and the third was placed in the Whittenmeyer, Leslie program.

Police say no further information is going to be released at this time.