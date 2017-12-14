Three men arrested on gun charges in Bureau County

The Bureau County Sheriff's Department says three people were arrested on gun charges Wednesday evening, December 13. Around 6 p.m. officials executed a search warrant at 109 Vine St., the residence of Victor, Salvador and Manuel Baez. As a result of the search, two handguns and 30 grams of a substance purported to be cannabis was seized.

Manuel and Salvador were cahrged with two counts of unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, a class three felony. Salvador was charged with also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a class four felony.

The Sheriff's Office obtained the warrant after numerous reports of shots being fired in the area. One report was taken were a gunshot went through a garage wall and through the windshield of a vehicle parked inside.

Officials say three people were arrested at the same residence in May of 2017. During that arrest, a handgun and illegal drugs were seized.