Three men wanted out of Rock Island County on separate charges

Three men are wanted out of Rock Island County, on separate and unrelated charges. The Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for your help in trying to locate the men.

The man on the far left, 18-year-old Keynon D. Pulliam is wanted out of Rock Island on Robbery charges. Pulliam is accused of robbing an acquaintance of his. As they went to shake hands, officials say he went for the victim's pocket instead and stole a large amount of cash, he then left the area waving a gun around.

Pulliam is described as an African-American male, with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 170-pounds and 5'11". He was listed as wanted on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

The man in the middle, 50-year-old Benjamin Soliz Ocasio is wanted out of Rock Island on Probation Violation and Aggravated Battery of a Child charges. Ocasio was convicted of two counts of Aggravated Battery of a Child in November of 2017. Ocasio has failed to comply with the terms of his probation.

Ocasio is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5'9" and weighs 200-pounds. He was listed as wanted on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

The man on the far right, 20-year-old Kamren Richard Lazzel Bolden is wanted out of Rock Island for failing to register as a sex offender. Bolden is a convicted juvenile sex offender and is required to register at his place of residence. He is overdue for his registration and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Bolden is described as an African-American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'7" and weighs 170-pounds. He was listed as wanted on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.